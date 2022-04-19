Vinyl enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the venue is fully booked with expert dealers from around the UK and trade buyers from as far away as Japan and Poland have booked tickets to attend the north’s number one record trade event.

This is by far the biggest record trade fair of its type and international buyers are regulars shipping back containers for sale in their own countries.

The record fair is returning to Doncaster

Dealers specialising in all genres and the usual free valuation service will be on site for those wishing to discuss prized gems.

Visitors can park for free and the event runs from 9am until 3.30pm and the new revised entrance price is £1.

For those wishing to seek more information, ring Adrian Melling on 07882 809056.

Visit the website www.premierfairs.co.uk for more information about the day.