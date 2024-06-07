Doncaster author pens latest gritty novel focusing on murder, torture, sex and rape
Walt Oxer has penned the Doonata trilogy, with the latest book in the series, Closing Time out now.
Last year, he penned the opening thriller novel in the series, focusing on the mass murder of a group of innocent people on a girl’s seventh birthday.
The books, which are packed with twists and turns – focuses on two M16 agents involved in the case and Closing Time follows on from the second book, A Gathering Of Evil.
The trilogy follows the exploits of agents, lionhearted Joe Delph and the beautiful Ryona Steel.
Born in Denaby Main, Mr Oxer’s book has been released worldwide by Amazon and is available now.
Known by many in the Denaby, Mexborough and Conisbrough areas of Doncaster, he is now living on the north west coast of England in Blackpool with his wife Jan Lorraine.
He began life as a coal miner before going on a career path which took him through more than 30 different jobs.
His father Ernie was a well known Denaby man who for many years ran the boxing club at the Tom Hill gymnasium.
He is now working on River Of Sorrow, dubbed “the most violent, horrific Western ever” which tells the tale of “sadistic torture, rape and murder from the heart of Texas.”
The book is due to be released next January.
