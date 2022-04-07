Doncaster artist Wayne receives major Cast birthday commission

Cast, Doncaster’s theatre, opened in 2013 and next year will see the town centre venue mark its first decade of success, making partnerships with theatres and artists across the region and nationally.

Doncaster-based Wayne is an associate artist at Cast and has been closely involved in many projects at the theatre since it welcomed its first audiences.

The initial phase of the new project will see him filming people as he asks what Cast means to them, and those clips will form the basis of a new piece of projection mapping work which will take place during cast 10th birthday celebrations.

Wayne Sables

Project Mapping is the digital technique that can turn anything from cars to buildings and natural landmarks into display spaces with the use of projected images, films and digital content.

For Cast’s 10th birthday, the canvas for the finished work will be the whole of Sir Nigel Gresley Square, the popular public space outside the theatre.

In addition, Wayne will also be creating a major new light sculpture, which will form a central feature of the birthday celebrations.

“Having spent so much of the past decade working closely with Cast and enjoying my role as an associate artist, I am truly delighted to have been awarded this grant to create something totally unique to the theatre and the town,” said Wayne.