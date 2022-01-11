Doncaster artist to launch new commercial business which will bring jobs to town

An artist is using his talent to put Doncaster on the world map of art as he expands his home town base.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:18 am

Wayne Sables is an artist from Skellow who is known for his work with multimedia art.

He recently produced a large Starling sculpture which was presented at the DN Festival of Light in 2021.

He has decided that he wants to expand his business into the commercial arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wayne Sables, artist.

Vicky Prior, commercial director, said: “Wayne is Doncaster based and committed to the town.

“The new business will bring money into the local economy and if successful we hope to hire local people into our small workforce.

“Wayne hopes to display work in the town’s galleries and be a part of the emerging art scene which is growing.”

Read More

Read More
Have you seen the stunning displays of thousands of starlings over Doncaster?
Wayne is starting a commercial branch to his business.

Wayne has an interesting history as he was originally a martial artist then a dancer then a filmmaker.

He now works with light installations and has been involved with big projects at Cast such as their recent ‘Wish’ production.

Wayne said: “I’m really excited to be working with Vicky as our commercial director as we firmly establish our base in Doncaster and begin to grow from there.

“I love Doncaster and I can’t think of having my company based anywhere else.”

Wayne works in digital art.

Wayne has ambitions of joining the large number of artists, musicians and creatives who have become successful in Doncaster over the last few years.

“He wants to put Doncaster on the world map,” Vicky said.

“Recently he worked with African dancers - teaching them how to record their performances on smartphones.

“He will continue to use his incredible talent to create digital art.”

You can see more of Wayne’s art here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Wayne SablesDoncasterLiam Hoden