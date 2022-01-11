Doncaster artist to launch new commercial business which will bring jobs to town

Wayne Sables is an artist from Skellow who is known for his work with multimedia art.

He recently produced a large Starling sculpture which was presented at the DN Festival of Light in 2021.

He has decided that he wants to expand his business into the commercial arts.

Wayne Sables, artist.

Vicky Prior, commercial director, said: “Wayne is Doncaster based and committed to the town.

“The new business will bring money into the local economy and if successful we hope to hire local people into our small workforce.

“Wayne hopes to display work in the town’s galleries and be a part of the emerging art scene which is growing.”

Wayne is starting a commercial branch to his business.

Wayne has an interesting history as he was originally a martial artist then a dancer then a filmmaker.

He now works with light installations and has been involved with big projects at Cast such as their recent ‘Wish’ production.

Wayne said: “I’m really excited to be working with Vicky as our commercial director as we firmly establish our base in Doncaster and begin to grow from there.

“I love Doncaster and I can’t think of having my company based anywhere else.”

Wayne works in digital art.

Wayne has ambitions of joining the large number of artists, musicians and creatives who have become successful in Doncaster over the last few years.

“He wants to put Doncaster on the world map,” Vicky said.

“Recently he worked with African dancers - teaching them how to record their performances on smartphones.

“He will continue to use his incredible talent to create digital art.”

You can see more of Wayne’s art here.