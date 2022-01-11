Have you seen the stunning displays of thousands of starlings over Doncaster?

For nature lovers have been mesmerised by the stunning sight of thousands of starlings swirling and swooping in the skies over the town to create some incredible displays.

People have been flocking to Potteric Carr just before dusk to catch a glimpse of the displays, known as a murmuration.

Birds group together before settling down to roost for the night.