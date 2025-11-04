Doncaster Army veteran nears end of Land's End-John O'Groats charity challenge
46-year-old Samantha Grundy, who is from Thorne, began her challenge in November last year and will complete the challenge in time for Armistice Day.
While not physically walking the length of the country on the iconic challenge route, Samantha has been clocking up the equivalent miles around her home.
Samantha, a mother of two and soon-to-be grandmother, is taking on the challenge for the Thorne and District Royal British Legion.
A former dental nurse who served in Iraq in 2003, Samantha was discharged from the military in 2005 with PTSD and now lives with fibromyalgia and Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).
Despite this, she’s remained a tireless supporter of the Poppy Appeal — even donning her homemade poppy suit, made up of a green tutu and red petal headgear, to champion the cause in her community.
Her challenge began on 29 November last year and will finish next Monday, just after Remembrance Sunday and in time for Armistice Day.
Samantha, who completes the distance using a pressure pad at home and in short bursts outdoors, said she’s walking “for all those who served and sacrificed” — including her own son, now approaching two years’ service in the Royal Navy.
“If I was able-bodied, I’d walk the full driving distance o 1,111 miles,” she said, “so that number will be my minimum fundraising target in pounds.”
So far, the appeal has raised over £260, every penny of which will go toward her local Poppy Appeal total.
She said: “I initially wanted to walk one mile for every fallen soldier from across ALL conflicts since the year I was born in 1979 but it turned out to be a lot more than I thought.
“I had to change my thought process, so I’ve been walking the virtual driving distance of John O’ Groats to Land’s End
Samantha’s Walking For The Fallen Soldiers fundraising page is still up and running and you can donate to the campaign HERE