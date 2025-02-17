Doncaster Armed Forces Day 2025: Date and parade details announced
The annual parade and celebration of the city’s military personnel will take place on June 28, Mayor Ros Jones has announced.
She said: “I am pleased to announce this year’s event which includes a parade from the city centre, passing by our Mansion House on route to Elmfield Park where visitors and participants can enjoy a fun day of activities and entertainment.
“Save The Date, as we show our support for the people who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.”
The event regular attracts visitors from across the country, with all branches of the armed forces coming together for the huge parade, watched on by members of the public and civic dignataries and officials from the steps of the Mansion House in the High Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.