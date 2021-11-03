Manor Estate Farm has is selling the souvenirs to help raise much needed cash for the centre which cares for dozens of animals.

It comes just weeks after the Bentley farm took in dozens of roosters rescued from Docaster’s Rooster Farm and Rescue which closed its doors after concerns over animal neglect.

A spokesman said: “Since we rescued the Rooster Farm boys, we go through a bag of chicken feed every two days.

Manor Estate Farm is selling mugs and calendars to raise funds for animals.

"Did you know by purchasing a Manor Estate farm calendar you can buy them a full bag!

"If you buy a mug also, that’s equivalent to a bale of hay.”

Calendars are £7 each for collection and £10 with postage.

Mugs are at £5 with collection or £8 with postage.

You can buy both the mug and calendar for £12 collection and £15 postage.