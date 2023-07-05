Donations pour in for devastated family following death of popular Doncaster Rovers fan

More than £1,400 has already been raised for the ‘devastated’ family of John Hyde, a familiar face to fans at the Eco Power Stadium and a key member of the club’s Fit Rovers project.

A crowdfunding campaign, which you can donate to HERE aims to raise £3,000, with donations flooding in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Donna Hinchliffe, who has created the “Let’s give John a good send off” page said: “John used to work for Royal Mail and worked there for over 30 years.

Donations have poured in for the devastated family of John Hyde.

“John was an ex colleague who sadly passed away at the weekend.

"A very proud man who unfortunately hit hard times and we are being told the family have no way of paying for his funeral.

"As such, it would mean a pauper’s funeral with no attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No one deserves that - if everyon could maybe give as little as 50p there is a lot of us to try and give John the send off he deserves , A very proud man who gave his time to others while having very little.

“He leaves behind his son of only 20 years old who is absolutely devastated.”

Tributes have been pouring in for John since his death was announced.