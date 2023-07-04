Tributes pour in for 'lovely guy' after death of popular lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan

John Hyde, who was a familiar face to fans at the Eco Power Stadium and was also a key figure of the club’s Fit Rovers project, passed away last week, his son confirmed on social media.

Paying tribute son James said: “I will always love you, you was a great man and father, I hope you fly high and score some goals for us you can now rest in peace and be with nanna.”

Friends, family and fellow supporters rushed to pay tribute following Mr Hyde’s death.

One said: “You was a legend of a man. I loved working with you, even with your dry sense of humour and unfunny jokes. Still shocked, it’s all so sudden. Till we meet again my friend.”

Another posted: “So so sad to have received the news of you passing away, always a true gentleman fly high and teach them some football up there.”

Another added: “So so sad to hear this...really nice guy... rip matey xxxx”

“Sorry for your loss he was a lovely guy,” said another while another posted: “Such a great man.”

Another added: “He was such a lovely kind funny man. I always looked forward to working with John.”