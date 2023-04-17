News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
51 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Disabed mum seriously injured in Doncaster car smash launches funding appeal for house renovations

A disabled mum, her husband and their 20 month old daughter who were seriously injured in a three car smash have launched a funding appeal to carry out renovations to their home

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Caroline and Chris Rogers and toddler daughter Kennedy all suffered injuries when their Citroen Xsara Picasso was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near to Campsall last Tuesday.

Now 40-year-old Caroline, who suffers from fibromyalgia and body tissue disorder Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and who sustained a broken pelvis and fractured elbow in the crash, has launched an appeal for a downstairs toilet to be fitted at her home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her husband, Chris, 58, an ex-military veteran, suffered a broken hip, has had to have a hip replacement operation and suffered extensive bruising while young daughter Kennedy was also left bruised in the smash in Woodfield Road.

Caroline and Chris Rogers and daughter Kennedy were all injured in the smash.Caroline and Chris Rogers and daughter Kennedy were all injured in the smash.
Caroline and Chris Rogers and daughter Kennedy were all injured in the smash.
Most Popular

She said: “I have been told after physio and my walking improving I will be allowed to go home.

"But we need a downstairs toilet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have a huge cupboard downstairs where a toilet would fit, but we don't have much money.

"We hope there’s a plumber who can find it in his or her heart to do this work for us.”

The couple are currently being treated in separate hospitals in Doncaster and Sheffield while their daughter is being cared for by Caroline’s mum.

She added: “I hate having to do this, but trying every option to get my family back together so we can go home and have our baby with us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can donate to the GoFundMe appeal HERE

Related topics:DoncasterSheffield