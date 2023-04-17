Disabed mum seriously injured in Doncaster car smash launches funding appeal for house renovations

Caroline and Chris Rogers and toddler daughter Kennedy all suffered injuries when their Citroen Xsara Picasso was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near to Campsall last Tuesday.

Now 40-year-old Caroline, who suffers from fibromyalgia and body tissue disorder Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and who sustained a broken pelvis and fractured elbow in the crash, has launched an appeal for a downstairs toilet to be fitted at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband, Chris, 58, an ex-military veteran, suffered a broken hip, has had to have a hip replacement operation and suffered extensive bruising while young daughter Kennedy was also left bruised in the smash in Woodfield Road.

Caroline and Chris Rogers and daughter Kennedy were all injured in the smash.

She said: “I have been told after physio and my walking improving I will be allowed to go home.

"But we need a downstairs toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a huge cupboard downstairs where a toilet would fit, but we don't have much money.

"We hope there’s a plumber who can find it in his or her heart to do this work for us.”

The couple are currently being treated in separate hospitals in Doncaster and Sheffield while their daughter is being cared for by Caroline’s mum.

She added: “I hate having to do this, but trying every option to get my family back together so we can go home and have our baby with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad