Couple and 20-month-old daughter seriously injured in Doncaster three car pile-up

Caroline and Chris Rogers and toddler daughter Kennedy all suffered injuries when their Citroen Xsara Picasso was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near to Campsall on Tuesday.

Caroline has spoken of the family’s lucky escape following the crash in Woodfield Road at around 1pm.

She said: “I have a broken pelvis and can't walk.

Caroline and Chris Rogers were seriously injured when their Citroen Xsara Picasso was involved in a three car smash in Doncaster.

"Chris had an operation today for hip replacement – he suffered a badly broken hip.”

The couple’s young daughter escaped with minor bruising.

However, the couple are being treated in separate hospitals – Caroline in Doncaster, with Chris, an ex-military veteran, in Sheffield

She said: “None of us have family or friends really.

Police and fire crews attended the crash near Campsall on Tuesday.

"I have my mum who is watching our 20 month old daughter.

"Can anyone visit us and help us?

“I'm being forced to spend time away from her and that is so very difficult.”

She is also wanting to track down people who helped in the aftermath of the smash.

She added: “There was a woman who played with my daughter - she had platinum blonde/white hair and was in her mid to late 40s or early 50s and another lady who sat with me on the field, in her 60s with dark wavy hair.

“An old guy helped too and another man, Chris I think he was called.”