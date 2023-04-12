Three taken to hospital as serious three car collision closes Doncaster road
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious three car collision closed a Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST
Police were called at 12.57pm yesterday following reports of a road traffic collision on Woodfield Road, Campsall.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that three cars had been in collision.
“Three people were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the collision, can contact police on 101.