Three taken to hospital as serious three car collision closes Doncaster road

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious three car collision closed a Doncaster road.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

Police were called at 12.57pm yesterday following reports of a road traffic collision on Woodfield Road, Campsall.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that three cars had been in collision.

“Three people were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.”

Police say three people were injured in the smash.Police say three people were injured in the smash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the collision, can contact police on 101.

