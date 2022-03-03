Doncaster dinosaur lovers are in for a treat when the Jurassic Earth experience comes to The Dome
Doncaster dinosaur lovers of all ages are in for a roarsome time with the immersive Jurassic Earth experience coming to The Dome.
Jurassic Earth is a family-friendly experience featuring roaming, state-of-the-art animatronic Dinosaurs in a thrilling and interactive show.
Tickets are now on sale for the story-telling spectacular, which comes to The Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT), for two daytime shows on Wednesday, August 17.
Combining entertainment with education, Jurassic Earth features a zany professor, eccentric doctor and a team of rangers and dinosaurs who bring the Jurassic period to life.
The lifelike line-up of prehistoric pals, which have been featured on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, includes:
Zeus – Europe's largest walking T-Rex, he's 14-feet-high and has an impressive roar!
Velociraptors – Richie & Rocky are two cheeky Velociraptors who like to hunt in packs.
Tank Triceratops – Come face-to-face with this humungous herbivore who's 18-feet-long, 5-feet-wide and 8-feet-tall.
Brontosaurus – The latest addition to Jurassic Earth, Emily Bronty is a 15-feet-tall giant.
General admission tickets include the thrilling 75-minute Dinosaur Show and Jurassic photo opportunities in the foyer.
VIP tickets include priority seating, a guaranteed meet and greet with the curious baby dinosaurs and a chat with the rangers.
The shows will take place at The Dome at noon (11-11.30am VIP) and 3pm (2-2.30pm VIP).
Chris Hone, of DCLT, said: "Jurassic Earth has been a sell-out across the UK and we know it will be a roaring success at The Dome.
"This spectacular show is a must for dinosaur lovers of all ages."
For more information and to book your ticket, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/jurassic-earth