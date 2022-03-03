Jurassic Earth is a family-friendly experience featuring roaming, state-of-the-art animatronic Dinosaurs in a thrilling and interactive show.

Tickets are now on sale for the story-telling spectacular, which comes to The Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT), for two daytime shows on Wednesday, August 17.

Combining entertainment with education, Jurassic Earth features a zany professor, eccentric doctor and a team of rangers and dinosaurs who bring the Jurassic period to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get up close and personal with dinosaurs

The lifelike line-up of prehistoric pals, which have been featured on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, includes:

Zeus – Europe's largest walking T-Rex, he's 14-feet-high and has an impressive roar!

Velociraptors – Richie & Rocky are two cheeky Velociraptors who like to hunt in packs.

Tank Triceratops – Come face-to-face with this humungous herbivore who's 18-feet-long, 5-feet-wide and 8-feet-tall.

Brontosaurus – The latest addition to Jurassic Earth, Emily Bronty is a 15-feet-tall giant.

General admission tickets include the thrilling 75-minute Dinosaur Show and Jurassic photo opportunities in the foyer.

VIP tickets include priority seating, a guaranteed meet and greet with the curious baby dinosaurs and a chat with the rangers.

The shows will take place at The Dome at noon (11-11.30am VIP) and 3pm (2-2.30pm VIP).

Chris Hone, of DCLT, said: "Jurassic Earth has been a sell-out across the UK and we know it will be a roaring success at The Dome.

"This spectacular show is a must for dinosaur lovers of all ages."

For more information and to book your ticket, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on/jurassic-earth