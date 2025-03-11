Derelict landmark Doncaster pub becomes a haven for fly-tippers

A derelict Doncaste pub has become a haven for fly-tippers – with a councillor leading a drive to clean up the area.

The former South Yorkshire pub in Mexborough has fallen into disrepair since its closure, with rubbish being dumped in the building’s yard while the interior has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and drug taking in recent years.

City of Doncaster Council councillor Sean Gibbons of Mexborough First has pressed the authority for a clean-up.

He said: “This has been a concerning issue for a long time.

“Enforcement officers are currently investigating the latest flytipping and are trying to contact the current owner.

“Unfortunately, youths have also been seen inside the derelict building and the first floor needs to be secured as a priority.

“We understand that the former pub was recently sold but the Land Registry has not yet been updated.”

If anyone knows who the current owner, please email the details (in confidence) to - [email protected]

Three years ago, video showed the once popular and bustling pub had become a debris-strewn, crumbling drugs den.

Footage showed the former bar had become a haunt for drug users, with the building littered with needles and drug debris.

A video taken inside the pub, which you can watch HERE reveals an eerie glimpse of its golden days, with beer glasses, a real ale pump and signs offering drinks, crisps and nuts still on display.

Upstairs, the clip reveals a litter strewn room, with a dirty mattress in the corner and the floor and work surfaces littered with used heroin syringes and discarded drug paraphenalia.