WATCH: Eerie glimpse inside abandoned Doncaster pub turned into drug den

Pint pots remain inside the abandoned South Yorkshire pub. (Photo: Donny Explorer)

The South Yorkshire, which has stood as a landmark in Mexborough for many years, has fallen into disrepair – and has now become a haunt for drug users, with the building littered with needles and drug debris.

But a video taken recently inside the bar reveals an eerie glimpse of its golden days, with beer glasses, a real ale pump and signs offering drinks, crisps and nuts all still on display.

The video, filmed by urban explorer Donny Explorer, shows rooms strewn with broken glass and litter, boarded up windows and abandoned living quarters.

A pump remains in place on the bar.

At one stage, as he explores the deserted bar, he tells the camera: “Not a lot left, another pub gone to the dogs.”

While all fittings such as tables and chairs have been removed, the bar area is still relatively intact, with shelves still full of glasses, along with drip mats.

Upstairs, the clip reveals a litter strewn room, with a dirty mattress in the corner and the floor and work surfaces littered with used heroin syringes as well as other discarded drug paraphenalia.

The video, which you can watch HERE and which has been viewed nearly 3,000 times, also shows the crumbling and decaying entrance to the pub’s cellar, as well as a litter strewn and overgrown beer garden.

The South Yorkshire pub has been abandoned for a number of years.

The footage also reveals a largely intact upstairs kitchen area, along with other rooms littered with junk and debris.

The pub is now littered with drug debris.