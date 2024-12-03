Deaf pupils set to bring Christmas cheer to Lakeside Village with signed performance

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:01 BST
Pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf are set to share Christmas cheer to shoppers at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet this week.

The group are set to use British Sign Language (BSL) to sign a variety of Christmas songs.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “The visit from the pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf has become one of our favourite Christmas traditions at Lakeside Village.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the pupils to the centre this Christmas and can’t wait to find out which songs they will sign and to join in where we can.

Lakeside Village will host the signed performance by young deaf pupils.

“It is lovely to see our customers enjoying the performance and to raise money for the school.”

The event will take place on December 6 from 10am.

Last week, Doncaster Deaf Trust, which is based in Leger Way, held its first ever public Christmas lights switch on.

