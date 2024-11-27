Video: Hundreds enjoy first ever public switch on of Doncaster Deaf Trust Christmas lights

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:39 BST

This was the moment the always-popular Christmas lights at Doncaster Deaf Trust were given a public switch on for the first time.

Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to the building in Leger Way for last night’s ceremony – with Father Christmas and Doncaster Rovers’ mascot Donny Dog also putting in an appearance.

The free ticketed event saw the building sparkle with Christmas cheer as the festive lights were turned on.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We were thrilled to open our Christmas lights celebration to the public for the first time.

Hundreds enjoyed the Doncaster Deaf Trust Christmas lights switch on.Hundreds enjoyed the Doncaster Deaf Trust Christmas lights switch on.
"This event represents our commitment to bringing the community together and sharing the magic of the festive season with everyone in Doncaster."

The festive illuminations have decorated the building opposite Doncaster Racecourse for decades and have long been an attraction in the city, with people flocking from miles around to see the annual display.

The celebration also featured festive food and drink stalls and festive games and activities.

