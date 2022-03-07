Deaf adults in Doncaster invited to social club

The Doncaster Youth Deaf Social Club, run by deaf people, for deaf people, aged 18 to 30, takes place every Thursday from 6pm to 9pm at Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Attendees help to shape the activities, which include everything from using the gym and playing darts or pool, to enjoying music and watching films.

The weekly sessions, which take place in the Blues Bar at Doncaster Deaf Trust, are set to include a bingo night, game night, indoor sport night, art night and St Patrick's Day celebration, in March.

The social club is free to attend with tea, coffee, squash and biscuits provided at a small charge.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming even more young deaf adults in the Doncaster community to the Doncaster Youth Deaf Social Club.

"There are lots of options for attendees to choose from, including activities and theme nights or simply hanging out and relaxing.

"One of our aims at Doncaster Deaf Trust is to instil valuable life skills and boost the self-esteem and confidence of people who are deaf and hard of hearing. The social club is a safe and friendly environment for young deaf adults to socialise and, most importantly, have fun."

For more information on the social club, search for Doncaster Youth Deaf Social Club on Facebook (BSL and voice over with subtitles available).

For more information on the Doncaster Deaf Trust, please visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk