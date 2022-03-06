Story swap for World Book Day proved a success for academy students and staff

Staff and students took part in a swap shop as part of the World Book Day celebrations this year.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:49 pm

Epworth-based South Axholme Academy, which has pupils from Doncaster, is passionate about raising the profile of reading for pleasure at a time when it is at its lowest nationally.

The learning centre decided to host a free book swap with staff and students and were inundated with novels and short stories.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster academy unveils its new vending machine as part of World Book Day acti...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There were dozens of books to choose from

Everyone at the Burnham Road site spent two weeks bringing in books ready for the event, filling a three shelf trolley and three full tables piled high.

A spokesman said: “We opened the swap stall over break and lunch time and hundreds of books were exchanged.

“Because of its success, and student request, we are now going to host monthly.

“We are so proud of our students for helping make this happen and supporting us in raising the profile and importance of reading.”

The book swap gets underway

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster