Story swap for World Book Day proved a success for academy students and staff

Epworth-based South Axholme Academy, which has pupils from Doncaster, is passionate about raising the profile of reading for pleasure at a time when it is at its lowest nationally.

The learning centre decided to host a free book swap with staff and students and were inundated with novels and short stories.

There were dozens of books to choose from

Everyone at the Burnham Road site spent two weeks bringing in books ready for the event, filling a three shelf trolley and three full tables piled high.

A spokesman said: “We opened the swap stall over break and lunch time and hundreds of books were exchanged.

“Because of its success, and student request, we are now going to host monthly.

“We are so proud of our students for helping make this happen and supporting us in raising the profile and importance of reading.”

The book swap gets underway