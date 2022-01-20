Dead birds confirmed to have tested positive for Bird Flu at Doncaster beauty spot

On Wednesday, January 19 Doncaster Council announced that they had received confirmation from DEFRA that dead birds found at the Doncaster Lakeside at the end of December have tested positive for Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).

In a statement on their social media Doncaster Council said: “ We are working with DEFRA to control the spread of the disease to other birds and put the relevant health and safety measures in place across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Lakeside.

"We are also working with individuals and organisations known to us that keep birds and we are placing signs in key areas to warn the public.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the risk to human health is low, but you should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

" Take care to avoid bird droppings in parks and lakeside areas.”

"The public can help by reporting sightings of dead birds by calling the council on 01302 736000 and we will come and safely remove them and contact DEFRA.”