Dead birds confirmed to have tested positive for Bird Flu at Doncaster beauty spot
Walkers and local residents are being asked to avoid any bird droppings in the area after Bird Flu has been confirmed in dead birds.
On Wednesday, January 19 Doncaster Council announced that they had received confirmation from DEFRA that dead birds found at the Doncaster Lakeside at the end of December have tested positive for Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).
In a statement on their social media Doncaster Council said: “ We are working with DEFRA to control the spread of the disease to other birds and put the relevant health and safety measures in place across the borough.
"We are also working with individuals and organisations known to us that keep birds and we are placing signs in key areas to warn the public.
“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the risk to human health is low, but you should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.