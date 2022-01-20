Doncaster police crack down on drivers without insurance during big operation

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out proactive work as part of Operation Scorpion.

On January 19 they stopped four drivers for various offences including a lack of insurance and expired driving licences.

Police carried out Operation Scorpion.

They said: “A van was seized after the driver noticed the Police car behind him and decided to take us for a tour of the Junction 5 Service station on the M18.

"When it eventually stopped, the driver was found to be Disqualified.“Unfortunately for one driver he resembled a wanted male, which caused officers to stop his vehicle.

"After a few enquiries we found he did not have Insurance, so the vehicle was seized.“The driver of one vehicle produced an expired driving licence and he had also forgotten to go to court for a previous incident.

"He was arrested to ensure his prompt attendance at court.

“The owner of a van got a surprise when we established his vehicle that he claims to have legitimately purchased turned out to be a stolen vehicle from Grimsby."