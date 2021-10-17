Crowdfunder launched to raise money for an art club for disabled young people in Doncaster

Doncaster art charity darts has launched its first ever crowdfunding campaign.

They need to raise money to run a Saturday Art Club for disabled children and young people.

The sessions enable the children to socialise, make new friends, build confidence and develop new skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben loves the art club that is run by darts.

A regular to the group is 16 year old Ben - he attends the group with his mum Sharon.

She said: “The world that you have created at The Point is fantastic.

“The opportunity that darts staff and artists have provided over the years has given us so much as a family.

“The point is one of the most beneficial places with the most beneficial events I can think of.

“I can’t sing its praises highly enough.”

The charity is looking for support in all sorts of ways, not just money donations.

They would like to ask people to leave positive comments and to share their fundraiser far and wide.

The money will go towards helping disabled children have the same access to arts and culture as anyone else - something darts is passionate about.

If the money is raised disabled children will be able to explore art, dance, sculpture and drama.

You can find out more by clicking here.