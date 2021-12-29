Creative art and music sessions will help Doncaster people connect in the New Year

Creative Directions are sessions run by darts at The Point.

They are a chance for those aged 18 and over to get involved with social and creative activity which is aimed to improve well being.

Sessions are run by friendly staff and sessions follow current Covid-19 safe guidelines.

Creative Directions project by darts.

All sessions are free and no experience is needed.

There is no need to book - anyone who wishes to attend can just turn up.

Upcoming sessions in the New year:

Relax-sing Sessions with Satnam Galsian.

Mondays, 11am to 12.30pm.

January 10 to February 28, 2022.

Satnam will guide participants through breathwork, relaxation exercises, vocalisation and mindfulness.

Instrumental Music with Moony Wainwright

Thursdays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

January 6 to February 24, 2022.

All instruments provided.

Visual Art with Angie Hardwick

Thursdays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

March 3 to April 21, 2022.

Participants will make their own artwork in response to the Georgia O’Keeffe exhibition in the Gallery at The Point.

All materials provided.

Making Beats with Rob Pearson

Mondays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

March 7 to April 25.

Digital music sessions where participants will create their own beats.

If you would like to get in touch you can email [email protected] or phone 01302 341662.

All sessions are held at The Point, 16 South Parade, Doncaster, DN1 2DR.

Creative Directions at The Point is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.