Crafter's despair after sheep stolen from festive Doncaster post box topper

A crafter has spoken of her despair after heartless thieves stole knitted sheep from a festive post box topper in Doncaster.

Wendy Gostling spend six weeks creating the nativity scene – and the colourful creation had only been in place on the box in Thorne Road, Wheatley when the sheep figures were snatched.

Edit** I have just thought that these figures are not child safe so however has taken them please do not give to a young child or a baby.

Sharing her upset at the theft on social media, she wrote: “To the mindless, miserable person who has stolen the sheep from the topper outside the Post Office – shame on you.

Sheep were stolen from the Christmas post box topper in Doncaster.

"I made this to make the children smile and to brighten people's day. If you had asked me, you could have had them in January.

"This topper took six weeks to make and you've ruined it within 24 hours.”

She added that the figures are not child safe and should not be given to young children or babies.

The theft sparked fury among local residents.

One said: “How dare they, selfish greedy idiots.

"We should have all had the pleasure of seeing your hard work to improve our community. I hope there is CCTV footage some where. Don’t let these brainless people get you down and spoil your good nature and community spirit.

Another posted: “So sorry, some people are just s***”

“This is truly awful,” wrote another. “I love seeing the toppers and the different themes.”

Another wrote: “Oh no, me and my daughter love the toppers. She's always so excited to see them.”

“So awful, I love seeing the toppers and can see just how much work has gone in to them, there really are some vile people about,” added another.

Another posted: “What a shame someone has done this. I love your designs. I do a double take when it’s changed over and always stop for a look. You have a lot of talent.”