Upset plea as Doncaster village's Remembrance post box topper is stolen
The decoration has disappeared from the top of the mail box in Branton – with its creator launching a search for its safe return.
Louise Taylor said: “It was taken on Saturday night, Sunday morning.
"It took more than 30 hours of my own time to make and our village is very upset and we would like it back.
“I’ve even had messages form America to say how much it was loved.”
The decoration is adorned with poppies and even comes with a crafted soldier and military aircraft.
The crocheted and knitted designs have become familar sights in Doncaster in recent years, with crafters creating a number of designs including events such as the St Leger and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as well as Christmas, Easter and Halloween designs.