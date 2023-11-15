Upset plea as Doncaster village's Remembrance post box topper is stolen

The maker of a colourful Remembrance post box topper has pleaded for its return after it was stolen in Doncaster.

The decoration has disappeared from the top of the mail box in Branton – with its creator launching a search for its safe return.

Louise Taylor said: “It was taken on Saturday night, Sunday morning.

"It took more than 30 hours of my own time to make and our village is very upset and we would like it back.

The post box topper was stolen in Branton.

“I’ve even had messages form America to say how much it was loved.”

The decoration is adorned with poppies and even comes with a crafted soldier and military aircraft.