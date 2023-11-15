News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Upset plea as Doncaster village's Remembrance post box topper is stolen

The maker of a colourful Remembrance post box topper has pleaded for its return after it was stolen in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The decoration has disappeared from the top of the mail box in Branton – with its creator launching a search for its safe return.

Louise Taylor said: “It was taken on Saturday night, Sunday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It took more than 30 hours of my own time to make and our village is very upset and we would like it back.

Most Popular
The post box topper was stolen in Branton.The post box topper was stolen in Branton.
The post box topper was stolen in Branton.

“I’ve even had messages form America to say how much it was loved.”

The decoration is adorned with poppies and even comes with a crafted soldier and military aircraft.

The crocheted and knitted designs have become familar sights in Doncaster in recent years, with crafters creating a number of designs including events such as the St Leger and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as well as Christmas, Easter and Halloween designs.

Related topics:DoncasterElizabeth II