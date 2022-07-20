Cost of petrol joins the weather as Doncaster's favourite talking point

The UK’s leading used car retailer commissioned an exclusive poll by OnePoll, asking 2,000 car owners what they have been discussing most: the price of petrol or the weather.

In Doncaster, people are most interested in discussing the price at the pumps, with 50 percent of car owners saying that they have been talking mostly about petrol prices, compared to 33 percent of people who have been chatting more about the weather.

A further 17 percent said they were discussing both topics equally.

Overall, a third of people nationally said they were mostly discussing petrol prices, compared to 23 percent of people who said they were talking about the heatwave. 35 percent said they were discussing both petrol prices and the weather equally.

Lianne Scott, Brand Experience Manager at CarShop Doncaster on Trax Park, said: “These results show that talking about the cost of petrol is fast becoming a new national obsession - and for the people of Doncaster, it is up there with talking about the weather, even in the current heatwave.

“It shows the worry about the cost of living and the squeeze to household budgets is not going away and is here to stay.

“All of our trusted team are trained on fuel efficiency and can advise customers on the best vehicle to buy which won’t break the bank.”