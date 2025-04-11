Conservative mayoral candidate pledges to bring town crier back to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Conservative canidate for mayor has said one of his key pledges will be to bring back a permanent town crier for the city.

Nick Fletcher has called for the ceremonial role to be made permanent and said: “If I am elected mayor then I will bring the Town Crier back.”

The post is currently held by Anita Johnson, daughter of former Doncaster town crier Ted Corney.

She read the 80th anniversary D-Day proclamation from the steps of the Mansion House last summer and was also inolved in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Doncaster Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher wants to see a permanent town crier for the city.

Former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher, who is hoping to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones on May 1, said: “We used to have a great Town Crier.

"Henry Cryer was his name, before him Ted Corney another great crier.

“Sadly we don’t have a permanent Town Crier any more. The current mayor got rid of the post.”

He also wants to create Doncaster Day – a day celebrating the city, which would be held on St George’s Day – April 23.

He said: “On Doncaster Day, we would have the announcements made by our very own Town Crier. Something to be proud of again.”

“Just one of the many changes, both large and small, that I would make if elected.”

Anita’s dad Ted Corney was town crier for Doncaster from 1982 to early 2003.

A largely ceremonial role, town criers are known for making public announcements on the streets, by ringing a bell and proclaiming “oyez oyez oyez” before delivering the news in their crier robes.

