Conservative mayoral candidate pledges to bring town crier back to Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nick Fletcher has called for the ceremonial role to be made permanent and said: “If I am elected mayor then I will bring the Town Crier back.”
The post is currently held by Anita Johnson, daughter of former Doncaster town crier Ted Corney.
She read the 80th anniversary D-Day proclamation from the steps of the Mansion House last summer and was also inolved in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
Former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher, who is hoping to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones on May 1, said: “We used to have a great Town Crier.
"Henry Cryer was his name, before him Ted Corney another great crier.
“Sadly we don’t have a permanent Town Crier any more. The current mayor got rid of the post.”
He also wants to create Doncaster Day – a day celebrating the city, which would be held on St George’s Day – April 23.
He said: “On Doncaster Day, we would have the announcements made by our very own Town Crier. Something to be proud of again.”
“Just one of the many changes, both large and small, that I would make if elected.”
Anita’s dad Ted Corney was town crier for Doncaster from 1982 to early 2003.
A largely ceremonial role, town criers are known for making public announcements on the streets, by ringing a bell and proclaiming “oyez oyez oyez” before delivering the news in their crier robes.
Full list of candidates standing HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.