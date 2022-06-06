Conisbrough Castle bosses 'sorry' after complaints about Queen's Jubilee events

Staff at the English Heritage-managed tourist attraction took to social media to put the record straight after misinformation was shared about a non-existent beacon lighting event at the castle.

Castle chiefs moved quickly in a bid to stop people turning up but were forced to remove the post after being bombared with negative comments.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry to hear of any disappointment about what was a wonderful jubilee weekend which culminated in a fantastic celebration at the castle on Saturday.

Conisbrough Castle was lit up in red, white and blue for the Jubilee weekend. (Photo: English Heritage/Conisbrough Castle).

"We want to say a massive thank you to the staff, volunteers, performers and participants that worked so hard to keep the event fun, safe and enjoyable for all.

“The Conisbrough Castle free community events are developed and managed by local hardworking community groups – in this case Conisbrough Forward, Hubs Together and the 25th Doncaster Scouts.

"English Heritage supports community engagement by allowing access to the monument and use of facilities for free on these community event days but does not run the event or market the event on any of its national channels.

"Therefore, the Castle community events are only advertised on the castle’s Facebook site and we cannot take responsibility for incorrect or misleading information on other websites or social media pages.

“There have been some comments regarding a proposed beacon lighting ceremony at the Castle on Thursday night.

"A decision was made earlier this year not to have a beacon at the Castle as it was thought that floodlighting the keep in the national colours for the three days of the celebrations, in addition to our community day on the Saturday were ample and fitting tributes.

"On Thursday, staff became aware of a rumour of an evening ceremony and quickly posted that there was not to be a beacon at the castle on the Castle Facebook page.

"This was in the hope and belief that people would read this and not simply turn up.

"This post was in place all evening but ultimately received such negative comments from one or two misinformed individuals that it was removed in preparation for important Jubilee Picnic information.

“There are quite a few stunning YouTube videos showing the red, white and blue on the keep.

"Additionally, the majority of locals enjoyed the event and the fantastic musical accompaniment from the mini music festival across the road.

"English Heritage will continue to host our hardworking community groups for events and open days but please only refer to the castle Facebook Page for specific event details where times and dates will always be displayed clearly if and when an event is happening.”

More than 1,500 beacons were lit across the UK and Commonwealth on Thursday night to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign, with events in Doncaster taking place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and Cusworth Hall, with thousands turning up to see the flames being lit.