Condolence books set up after shock death of beloved Doncaster doctor

Books of condolence have been set up to for patients to pay tribute to a beloved Doncaster doctor following his shock death.

Dr Martyn Coleman, a senior partner at Doncaster’s Kingthorne Group Practice and who had served as a GP at the practice for nearly 40 years, died at the weekend, the surgery announced.

Tributes have poured in from patients, friends and family and also Doncaster Rugby League Club where he served as team doctor.

A spokesperson for Kingthorne said: “A book of condolence is now available for patients at both the main and branch sites (in Edenthorpe).

"On behalf of Dr Coleman’s family and all at TeamKT, thank you so so much for your kind comments and messages. We are taking great comfort from these. We are also enjoying the memories you’ve shared.

"Thank you for your continued support, it means a great deal to his team at this very difficult time.”

Doncaster RLFC has led the tributes and sharing a photo of Dr Coleman with coach Pete Bell, who died in 2020, a club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Doncaster Rugby League is saddened to learn of the passing of long serving Club Doctor, Doc Coleman.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this time.”

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the surgery said: “It is with great sadness that we must inform you that Dr Martyn Coleman, our beloved Senior Partner passed away this weekend, suddenly and unexpectedly.

“On behalf of his family we ask that you respect their privacy at this very difficult time.

“Please be supportive to his Kingthorne family as we all struggle to come to terms with this heartbreaking news.”

Dr Coleman first arrived at the surgery, on the corner of King’s Road and Thorne Road in 1987.

The 66-year-old was a a keen sports fan and as well as his role at Doncaster RLFC, was also involved with Doncaster Rovers over the years.

Patients have been paying tribute to Dr Coleman following the announcement.

One said: “What a terrible shock - I have known Martyn since he joined the practice, always cheerful and lifted your spirit when you saw him - condolences to his family. R.I.P.”

Another said: “Oh no, a larger than life character and such a good doctor, he’ll be sadly missed, sincere sympathy to his family and work colleagues.

Another shared: “OMG what a shock, he's been my doctor ever since he came to the practice some 43 years plus - we were getting old together.

"They say only the good go young R.I P. Doctor Coleman. You'll always be remembered . Sending my condolences to all his family.”

And another added: “I actually can't believe what I'm reading. An amazing, thoughtless, caring, dedicated man. RIP Dr Coleman. You'll always be remembered. Thank you so much for all the times you have been there for me. I'll never forget how much time you gave me, nothing was ever too much trouble. Only one Dr Coleman."

The practice was first establised in 1919 by Dr Arthur Huckett after WW1 and now has more than 11,500 patients.