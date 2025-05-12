Tributes begin pouring in after shock death of "beloved" Doncaster doctor

Tributes have begun flooding in following the shock death of Doncaster doctor Dr Martyn Coleman.

Tributes have begun pouring in for a “beloved” Doncaster doctor who was one of the city’s longest serving GPs, following his shock death.

Dr Martyn Coleman, a senior GP at Wheatley’s Kingthorne Group Practice, died at the weekend, the surgery announced.

A spokesperson for the surgery said: “It is with great sadness that we must inform you that Dr Martyn Coleman, our beloved Senior Partner passed away this weekend, suddenly and unexpectedly.

“On behalf of his family we ask that you respect their privacy at this very difficult time.

“Please be supportive to his Kingthorne family as we all struggle to come to terms with this heartbreaking news.

“A book of condolences will be available for patients to leave their thoughts in due course.

“Thank you for your support.”

Dr Coleman first arrived at the surgery, on the corner of King’s Road and Thorne Road in 1987.

The 66-year-old was also a keen sports fan and was club doctor for Doncaster Rugby League Club and was also involved with Doncaster Rovers over the years.

Patients have been paying tribute to Dr Coleman following the announcement.

One said: “What a terrible shock - I have known Martyn since he joined the practice, always cheerful and lifted your spirit when you saw him - condolences to his family. R.I.P.”

Another said: “Oh no, a larger than life character and such a good doctor, he’ll be sadly missed, sincere sympathy to his family and work colleagues.

Another shared: “OMG what a shock, he's been my doctor ever since he came to the practice some 43 years plus - we were getting old together.

"They say only the good go young R.I P. Doctor Coleman. You'll always be remembered . Sending my condolences to all his family.”

And another added: “I actually can't believe what I'm reading. An amazing, thoughtless, caring, dedicated man. RIP Dr Coleman. You'll always be remembered. Thank you so much for all the times you have been there for me. I'll never forget how much time you gave me, nothing was ever too much trouble. Only one Dr Coleman."

The practice was first establised in 1919 by Dr Arthur Huckett after WW1 and now has more than 11,500 patients.