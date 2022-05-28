Mary, aged 27, was last seen in Elm Road, Mexborough, in the early hours of this morning Saturday, May 28.

She has not been seen or heard from since and South Yorkshire Police officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Mary, aged 27, has gone missing.

Mary is described as being white around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hoodie.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen her? Do you know where she could be?