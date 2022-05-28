Police dog tracks down wanted man during chase through Doncaster streets

A police dog helped to track down a man wanted in connection with a series of crimes during a chase through the streets of Doncaster.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 12:35 pm

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team tweeted about the incident on Friday and told how a man started running away from officers near the scene of a number of ‘suspicious circumstances’ incidents in Conisbrough.

The team said: “Police dog Marshall and handler Dan step up to the plate and do the business.

“Tracks through gardens, over roads, waste land and towards the river.

"Marshall sniffs out his hiding place. The suspect is arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

“It turns out he is also already wanted on a recall to prison so it's guaranteed porridge for this chap.”

Members of the public can contact police with information on 101.