Police dog tracks down wanted man during chase through Doncaster streets

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team tweeted about the incident on Friday and told how a man started running away from officers near the scene of a number of ‘suspicious circumstances’ incidents in Conisbrough.

The team said: “Police dog Marshall and handler Dan step up to the plate and do the business.

Police dog Marshall.

“Tracks through gardens, over roads, waste land and towards the river.

"Marshall sniffs out his hiding place. The suspect is arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

“It turns out he is also already wanted on a recall to prison so it's guaranteed porridge for this chap.”