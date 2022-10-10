aking place every month, the friendship club is a perfect opportunity for residents, from both care homes, to connect with each other and relive memories of some of their favourite sporting past times.

The residents kicked off the club with sporting hangman, followed by various quizzes, sporting trivia, a tense game of bingo, and an old favourite, ‘spot the ball’.

They also enjoyed physical games such as target throwing and roll the dice.



Wellbeing Lead at Ivy Court care home, Gail Walker, said: “We are so happy to welcome the Doncaster Sporting Friendship Club to Ivy Court and give the residents the opportunity to relive their old sporting memories.

"Whether our participants are into sport or not, it’s important for them to be getting out, making new lasting friendships and most of all, have some fun.”

Through the sporting friendship club, older adults who are isolated, or living with dementia, low mood or other long-term conditions, can find fun, friendship and increased well-being.

A spokesman said: “he club brings the community together and allows positive memories to be re-ignited and for companionship to flourish.

“The sporting club is an important charity and social enterprise that uses the power of remembering and talking about sport - along with physical exercise - to tackle dementia, depression and loneliness in older people.”