Plans unveiled for baby memorial garden in Doncaster park to help grieving parents

Parents who have suffered the loss of a baby are behind the proposoals for Sandall Park and follow on from the launch of a similar garden in Scunthorpe earlier this year.

Members of Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, have teamed up with Andrew and Donna Clifford and Bethan Morse, who have both suffered the agony of losing a baby.

Donna and Andrew lost their baby son Rory in 2019 while Bethan lost her son George in 2020.

Andrew and Donna Clifford are launching a baby memorial garden in Doncaster after a similar project in Scunthorpe. (Photo: Donna Clifford).

Sandra Crabtree, spokesman for FOSP, said: “Sandall Park is going to have a new garden - a Baby Rainbow Memorial Garden.

“We are working with Doncaster Council, Bethan, Andrew, Donna and their team, to install the garden in the park.

"It's not going to happen overnight, there's planning and fundraising to do, but if you want to become involved at an early stage, please do contact Bethan.”

Bethan said: “Following my miscarriage in 2019 and losing my precious stillborn son George in 2020, I want to make a difference and do my best to help others.

"After I lost George I have tried to create a following on Instagram to help as many people as I can and get people talking more.

"It’s always been such a taboo subject but why should it be?

"Sadly, there are more people than not that have lost babies and whether you lost a baby at five weeks pregnant, 25 weeks pregnant or after they were born, every baby matters.

"I have since had my rainbow baby Charlie in May this year, but we all know that a baby doesn’t replace a baby, so having somewhere to sit peacefully and remember George is so important to me and I hope others will feel the same.

"Please join us in supporting us and helping to create baby rainbow memorial garden in Doncaster, for all our beautiful angel babies that were taken too soon.”

Meanwhile Andrew and Donna lost their son Rory at just nine days old from sudden infant death syndrome.

Rory was found unresponsive and had sadly passed away. Sudden infant death syndrome, sometimes known as cot death, is the sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

The condition is very rare but there are more than 200 babies who die suddenly and unexpectedly every year. Following this, the pair decided to do something proactive and began planning a memorial to Rory and other babies who have lost their lives.

Speaking about the Scunthorpe park, Donna said: "It's been really emotional to get messages from others who have lost their children but have nothing like this to remember them by.

"It's been really emotional, but we are so happy with what we've created and it's gone down much better than we could have ever thought.

"There's been so many people reaching out to us and it's had such an impact, the response has simply been overwhelming."

Speaking about Rory, she said she hopes her and Andrew have made him proud. Donna explained: "I want Rory to be proud of us, that's all we ever wanted. He was only with us for nine days, but he lit up our family and friends lives. This issue affects so many of us and that is what this is all for."

A Facebook page for the project has been set up