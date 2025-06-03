Community health and well being event to be staged in Doncaster
The free event, organised by Aura Yoga and Wellbeing, will take place at Edenthorpe Community Centre on June 14 from 10am to 2pm.
A spokesperson said: “This grassroots, family-friendly event is designed to promote healthier living and greater wellbeing for people of all ages – offering free access to expert advice, mini therapies, talks, workshops, and natural health products.”
Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities including:
- Free consultations with a psychologist, doula, dietitian, and natural health specialists
- IV vitamin drips available on site
- Mini treatments including neck and shoulder massages, face fitness demos
- Natural therapies including biorezonance, reflexology, aromatherapy
- Sessions and workshops - yoga, sound bath, nutrition, salty cave
There will also be stalls with natural cosmetics, essential oils, CBD, supplements, eco home care, and healthy foods.
There will be a live kickboxing demonstration from European champion Liliana Gronkiewicz, a creative kids’ corner and tasty, healthy snacks available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.