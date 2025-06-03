Community health and well being event to be staged in Doncaster

A community health and well being event featuring a wide variety of treatments and activities is coming to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event, organised by Aura Yoga and Wellbeing, will take place at Edenthorpe Community Centre on June 14 from 10am to 2pm.

A spokesperson said: “This grassroots, family-friendly event is designed to promote healthier living and greater wellbeing for people of all ages – offering free access to expert advice, mini therapies, talks, workshops, and natural health products.”

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health and well being day will be held at Edenthorpe Community Centre.

Free consultations with a psychologist, doula, dietitian, and natural health specialists

IV vitamin drips available on site

Mini treatments including neck and shoulder massages, face fitness demos

Natural therapies including biorezonance, reflexology, aromatherapy

Sessions and workshops - yoga, sound bath, nutrition, salty cave

There will also be stalls with natural cosmetics, essential oils, CBD, supplements, eco home care, and healthy foods.

There will be a live kickboxing demonstration from European champion Liliana Gronkiewicz, a creative kids’ corner and tasty, healthy snacks available.