Comedy night will make audiences laugh out loud here in Doncaster
A night of comedy will be a refreshing light relief for audience members at a Doncaster theatre.
Alun Cochrane, Lindsey Santaro and Anthony J Brown will be performing their comedic acts during the Cast Comedy Club on Friday, December 3.
The trio will start their hilarious stand up at 7.45pm at the Cast Theatre.
Alun Cochrane is a multi award winning comedian with TV credits including 8 out of 10 cats, Mock the Week, Dave’s One Night Stand, Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Not Going Out and many more.
He is also the co-host of The Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio.
Lindsey Santoro was an English Comedian of the Year finalist from Channel 4s The Joy of Missing Out.
Joe Lycett said: “One of the most naturally hysterical and gifted comedians in recent memory.”
Anthony J Brown is a BBC New Comedy Award runner up.
He has appeared on The Stand Up Show and Phoenix Nights.