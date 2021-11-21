Temperatures to plummet here in Doncaster as winter weather comes to town - full forecast here

The Met Office predicts that it’s about to get chilly here in Doncaster.

We have had a rather warm November so far but that is about to change.

On Sunday, November 21 there will be high’s of seven degrees and low’s of four degrees.

Winter weather is on its way to Doncaster.

It will be a dry day with lots of cloud cover.

Monday, November 22 will see high’s of eight degrees but low’s of just two degrees.

There will be sunny spells throughout the day.

On Tuesday, November 23 there will be high’s of eight degrees and low’s of four degrees.

It will turn dark and grey on Wednesday, November 24 with low’s of three degrees.

Thursday, November 25 will be brighter but just as cold with low’s of two degrees.

Friday, November 26 will be a cloudy day and there will be low’s of three degrees.