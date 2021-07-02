Co-op donates £200 to enhance the floral display at Jubilee Park
The Friends of Jubilee Park in Dunscroft recently received a £200 donation to enhance its floral display.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:48 pm
The funding from the village’s Co-op store will be used in the autumn to plant honeysuckle plants around the perimeter of the park which will flourish in the summer, tthis will also involve children from Travis Primary School.
A spokeman said: “The Co-op are delighted to be able to support such a fantastic initiative and look forward to working with the volunteers at the park and Travis Primary in the future.”