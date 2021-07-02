A brand new adventure is around the corner in Doncaster for children aged 2-5

The story trail, which is part of the Hungry Little Minds campaign, officially opens on Saturday, July 10, for families of children aged 2-5.

The trail is based on a bespoke story about all of the fish in the lake at Doncaster Lakeside, written by children’s author Rebecca Lewis-Oakes and illustrated by Aaron Cushley.

It will lead families around the lake as they follow the adventures of Uncle Josh, Mia, Kai and their dog Scruffy.

This brand new immersive experience will aid the learning of the little ones language and literacy development as they fill out their booklet whilst following the story around the park.

All families, carers and guardians are invited to come and walk the special trail throughout the summer, with the story trail booklets free to collect from all four of the Family Hubs

across Doncaster.

All parents and carers with little ones aged 2-5 are encouraged to pick up a booklet, enjoy the story of the local water creatures and help develop their children’s literacy and

learning skills along the way.

Upon completion all children will receive a Hungry Little Minds activity pack which will include a free book.

The launch in Doncaster is one of 12 story trails launching across the country as part of the Hungry Little Minds campaign, funded by the Department for Education and delivered

by the National Literacy Trust.

The campaign provides families of children under five with lots of simple and fun activities to easily slot into their daily routines whilst building their child’s speech and language

skills at home.

Rebecca Lewis-Oakes, Children’s Author and writer of the Hungry Little Minds Story Trails, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with the National Literacy Trust and local

partners in Doncaster on this project.

"It has been a pleasure to discover so many beautiful parks across the country and view them through the exuberant imagination of pre-schoolers.

"I hope this Hungry Little Minds story trail encourages families to explore and enjoy Doncaster Lake Side, with a gentle underlying prompt toward those key Early Years learning

concepts. I look forward to seeing the little one’s reactions as they make their way around the magical trail.”

Ella Burns, Programme Manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing everyone back out in their local parks across the country.

"Children’s author Rebecca Lewis-Oakes has created some amazing stories that bring the lake to life with the help of Aaron Cushley’s fantastic illustrations. It is perfect

for everyone with young children to enjoy throughout the summer months.”

Stephanie Douglas MBE, Head of Service Early Years at Doncaster Borough Council, said: “We are excited to see how young children, families and early years practitioners

become involved in this wonderful project. We hope that the ideas are taken and developed further so children can develop an interest in literacy and learn to love books from an

early age.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for families to get out and about in such a beautiful area and have fun with this inspiring booklet.”