Christmas Fair to be held to raise money for animals at Doncaster’s RSPCA

There will be stalls, a raffle, a Santa’s Grotto and refreshments at an RSPCA Christmas Fair.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:43 am

The New Hall in Bawtry will host the event on November 20 from 1pm to 5pm.

Megan Bullock, marketing and media assistant from RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch, said: “There will be lots of fabulous stalls, offering a wide variety of gifts for animals and humans alike, plus a raffle and tombola with the opportunity to win some incredible prizes.

There will be a Christmas Fair on November 20.

“There will also be a Santa’s Grotto where Father Christmas will be taking time to find out what’s on your wish list this year, as well as a face painting station.

“Refreshments will be available all throughout the day, including tea, coffee, hot chocolate, cakes and mince pies.”

Entry to the fair is free, but all donations are welcome and greatly appreciated in order to support the running of the self-funded RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District animal centre.

“Since we are a self-funded branch, over 95 per cent of our funds are raised by ourselves,” Megan said.

“Fundraising events like this are highly beneficial to the running of our animal centre so that we can continue to rehabilitate and re-home animals.”

