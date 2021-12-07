Charity Christmas concert at the Doncaster minster will be a festive celebration

Last year the Co-op had to cancel their annual charity Christmas concert due to Covid-19.

But this year they are back with the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers at the Minster of St George on December 18 at 7pm.

Dorothy Miler, chair of the choir, said: “The choir is delighted to be performing with one of our leading local brass bands - the Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band.

There is a 20 foot tree by the Minster.

“This concert is supported by the Co-op who are providing the festive refreshments in the interval but have also once again organised the purchase and delivery of a 20 foot Christmas tree to the Minster from Walkers Nurseries.

“The tree was delivered on Monday, December 6.

“It acts as a memorial tree where members of the audience are encouraged to place memorial tags on the tree in the memory of their loved ones.

“This will be open to anyone visiting the Minster during the festive season.”

Concert tickets are £8, £7 for concessions (Co-op members and children under 16).

Tickets are available to buy now - you can call 01302 770007 or 07703358889 or email [email protected]

Tickets can also be purchased at any local Co-op food or funeral care branch shops.

Proceeds from the concert and any donations raised will be given to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

They are Doncaster’s oldest cancer charity and they are run exclusively by volunteers.

The charity was formed in 1972 and has donated equipment and money to Doncaster hospitals over the years.