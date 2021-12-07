Seven out of 10 Doncaster covid patients in critical care unvaccinated

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is urging people to get vaccinated as the proportion of unvaccinated patients in critical care increases.

A spokesman for the Trust said on Monday (December 6) there were 55 patients with who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 41 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and 14 at Bassetlaw Hospital, with an age range between 26 and 96.

The spokesman added: “Of these patients, 10 require critical care, with around 70 per cent of individuals unvaccinated - regardless, colleagues continue to work around the clock for all.

Hospital trust is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“As of yet, we have yet to see any cases of the Omicron variant locally, but we are clear minded that the chances are it will not be if, but when, this appears in our towns.

“For your part, we continue to ask that you remain safe and sensible when out and about, wash your hands regularly, wear a mask when asked and please consider getting your vaccine - whether first, second or booster dose. We have seen first-hand what a difference it has made this year, so please think about it.”

Eight people with covid have died in the seven days to December 6 in Doncaster according to the latest Government statistics.

There was 1 death within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 6 December 2021.