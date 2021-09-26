Charity bake sale in Doncaster will raise money for disadvantaged children all over the world

On Sunday, October 24, 2021 there will be a bake sale held at the Mercure Danum Hotel in the town centre.

It is being hosted by Cat Swift who is an ambassador for the charity Children on the Edge.

Cat, aged 28, from Bennetthorpe, said: “We are raising money for the most marginalised children in the world.

“Children who are ostracised and go without education.”

The bake sale will take place from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be a raffle, fun activities for kids and gift stalls.

“We know that people are struggling financially through the pandemic,” Cat said.

“But we’re not asking for huge donations.

“A little goes a really long way.

“It costs just £2 a keep one child safe for an entire week.”

For more information about this event click here.