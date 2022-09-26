Chance to nominate in the Heart of Doncaster Awards launched by the Club Doncaster Foundation

Taking place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Eco-Power Stadium, the event include friends of the Foundation, local businesses and awards nominees.

With TX1 Radio confirmed as media partner, it will be the premier event in Doncaster to attend this awards season.

If you know someone who has made the Heart of Doncaster beat in the past year, why not nominate them for an award?

There are eight award categories:

- Student of the year

- Inclusion Award

- Fit Rovers participant of the year

- Young participant of the year

- Darren Warner - Volunteer of the year

- Eric Randerson - Special recognition

- School of the Year

- NCS participant/graduate of the year

Nominations should reflect the period between 01/09/2021-31/08/2022.

Fundraising and events manager Claire Banks said: “Doncaster has so much to celebrate. We’re a new city and a huge community.

“The people of Doncaster look out for their own and are always willing to give each other a step up and to cheer the rest on.

“We are so excited to launch these awards and recognise the people that help to make Doncaster such a fantastic place to live.”

TX1 Radio sales director Chris Holden said: “We’re privileged to be a part of such a prestigious event in Doncaster.

“The Foundation is the heart of the community, and this event will shine a light on the hard work and community spirit that Doncaster is known for.”

Are you a business wanting to champion the amazing residents of Doncaster by sponsoring an award?

There are many ways to get involved on the night, detailed below:

- Award sponsorship is available for £850 and includes a table of eight

- A table of 10 is available for £550

- Individual seats are available for £55

To guarantee your place at the Heart of Doncaster Awards please e-mail, [email protected]

To nominate someone for an awards, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeYtsHMBvxdmKPQwOebYduiPyj_anN5rnpXGXYp9x3yknfjrA/viewform

or please click here.

Nominations close Monday, October 17, 2022 at midnight.