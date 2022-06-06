Carers’ Week: Making the 33,000 Doncaster carers aware of the support open to them

There are over 33,000 carers in Doncaster with over 700 children and young people providing care and support to family members.

Caring can be a source of satisfaction in people's lives, it can help deepen and strengthen relationships, developing skills you never imagined you had and can bring out self-resilience you never thought was possible.

Caring impacts on all aspects of life, relationships, health, finances, many carers say they feel lonely or isolated therefore the impact of caring should not be underestimated. Thousands of carers are also juggling paid work or careers alongside their caring role.

Therefore it's time to ‘Make Caring Visible’ to ensure that carers get vital information and support that’s needed to help carers today and in the future.

It is also an opportunity to shine a light on the amazing caregiving done by local people across our communities in Doncaster.

Councillor Andrea Robinson, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care said: “We have an estimated 33,000 informal carers in Doncaster supporting family members, friends, neighbours and others around them and we very much rely on them to ensure vulnerable people across the borough are supported to live as independent and as healthy lives as possible.

“Carers’ Week is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness so that carers know what is available to support them perform this incredibly important role.”

Doncaster Council’s Young Carer Service supports young carers to be recognised in their role and to have the same opportunities and life chances as other children.

If you think you are a young carer or you know someone who is and would benefit from support please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/youngcarers for more information

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Young People said “Young carers don’t always realise that they are a young carer; helping with medication, cooking, cleaning, or helping to dress the person they look after; it can be a lot of pressure and our aim is to support them through everyday life and the pressures of looking after someone else.

"I would encourage any family who has a child or young person who provides a caring role to get in touch with the Young Carers team.”