Members of the public have said they would like to see a statue erected of Her Majesty at Town Moor in recognition of her support for Doncaster Racecourse over the decades and her 1977 St Leger success.

The Queen’s horse Dunfermline raced to victory in her Silver Jubilee year with racing favourite Willie Carson on board.

She also made her first visit to Doncaster as Queen to watch the 1952 St Leger and made a number of other appearances at Town Moor over the years.

Calls have been made for a statue at Doncaster Racecourse to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Now Doncaster people have said they think the best place to commemorate Her Majesty in Doncaster would be the racecourse.

One said: “A statue is the least our Majesty deserves - to be remembered all time.”

Another wrote: “Statue at the race course on the racecourse roundabout or outside somewhere.”

“I think something at the racecourse is a good idea, Her Majesty loved her horses,” wrote another.

Another said: “A statue at the racecourse would be very fitting.”

Others called for a meeting to be named after her and another wrote: “Plant an oak tree possibly at the racecourse or some other prominent position.”

One said: “I'd love to see more trees planted in every park across the city and also a water feature near Doncaster markets where children can play and possibly a statue or permanent display of memorabilia at the Doncaster Danum gallery.

Another posted: “Lovely idea for something at race course. Very significant.”

While another wrote: “A statue at the racecourse. One with one of her horses or capturing her celebrating a win.”

Archive footage shows Her Majesty arriving at Town Moor, greeted by huge crowds, just months after becoming Queen following the death of her father George VI on February 6, 1952.

The British Pathe clip, which you can watch in full HERE shows the Queen watching the world’s oldest Classic horse race through binoculars – one of her many visits to watch horse racing at Doncaster over the years.