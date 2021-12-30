Cadets and volunteers from Doncaster receive top honours at a special ceremony

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire paid tribute to the cadets and volunteers at a ceremony hosted by the RFCA for Yorkshire and the Humber.

In one of his final duties as Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Andrew Coombe awarded three cadets one of the highest honours any cadet can achieve - appointment as a Lord-Lieutenant for their country.

He said: “I feel privileged to be able to honour some of South Yorkshire’s exceptional citizens who volunteer their time to support their communities through their commitment to the cadet and reserve forces.

Pictured above are, from left to right, Niamh Hyatt, Spencer Cavell and Salahudeen Hussain with Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Mr Andrew Coombe.

“I’m especially pleased to welcome my newly appointed Lord-Lieutenant Cadets.

“They are remarkable young people and will be a valuable asset to the Lieutenancy over the years.”

He also honoured two reserves who each used their skills to save a person’s life, a third reserve with 30 years of military service and three cadet force adult volunteers who have each made massive contributions to the cadet movement in the area.

“I am also delighted to recognise the contribution made by the region’s cadet force adult volunteers,” he continued.

“They deserve our deepest gratitude for the time they give up to help young people gain access to the wide range of opportunities made possible by the cadet movement.

“In addition, I am honoured to recognise the contribution of some of the country’s reservists who combine lives and careers in the civilian world with valuable roles in the military.

“The three reserves recognised now represent the very best of our reserve forces and have shown exceptional dedication and commitment to their respective units.”