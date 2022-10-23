The three-year-old boy was hit by a white Seat Mii on Church Road in Stainforth on Saturday, October 22, at about 12.50pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The boy was taken to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries, where he remains there in a stable condition. Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or from those who may have been driving past and have dash cam footage which may be able to assist ongoing enquiries.

Church Road in Stainforth.