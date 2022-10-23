Boy suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by car in Doncaster
A young boy suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Doncaster.
The three-year-old boy was hit by a white Seat Mii on Church Road in Stainforth on Saturday, October 22, at about 12.50pm.
Read More
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The boy was taken to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries, where he remains there in a stable condition. Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or from those who may have been driving past and have dash cam footage which may be able to assist ongoing enquiries.
Most Popular
“If you have any information, please contact us via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 – quoting incident number 520 of 22 October. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ CCTV or dash cam footage which you believe may assist us can be emailed to South Yorkshire Police via [email protected]”