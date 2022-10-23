The Voice: Doncaster's 'singing estate agent' makes it into final with stunning audition
A ‘singing estate agent’ from Doncaster has wowed the judges with another incredible performance and made it into the grand final of TV talent show The Voice.
27-year-old former Hall Cross Academy pupil Mark Howard sung his way into the final last night with his semi-final entry Half A Man by Dean Lewis.
Singer Anne-Marie was blown away by the audition and picked him as her finalist.
She said: “I think for the competition right now and who you’re going to be up against, I’m going to put through Mark.”
Mark, who now lives and works in Nottingham, previously said on Facebook: “Just want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented and shared this moment with me and my family.
“The sheer amount of support is overwhelming and as some may know I’m currently at a festival with patchy signal at best, so I will try my hardest once I’m back home to reply to as many messages as possible.
“Can’t thank you all enough and I can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone.”
Yesterday he posted that his time on the show has ‘certainly been a journey for not just me but the whole family.’
The show, back for an 11th series, sees judges only listening to singers, spinning around in their famous ‘I Want You’ red chairs if they are impressed enough by the vocals.
The Voice UK 2022 concludes next Saturday night on ITV with its grand final.